MEDIA ADVISORY: House Chamber renovations complete, media may visit Jan. 5

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the media are invited to see the newly renovated House of Delegates Chamber this Friday, Jan. 5. Please see the details below for open availability to see and talk about the House Chamber.

WHO: West Virginia House of Delegates Clerk Steve Harrison

WHAT: A review of and look at House Chamber renovations

WHEN & WHERE: 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5, House Chamber

WHY: A full renovation of the House of Delegates Chamber, the second in its history, has recently been completed. This will be the only opportunity to obtain fresh photos and video as well as speak with Clerk Harrison about the updates ahead of the regular legislative session.