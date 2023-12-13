Media Advisory: Gov. Justice to celebrate the opening of major section of King Coal Highway on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

West Virginia Press Association

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., and other local officials.

WHAT: Gov. Jim Justice will host an event to celebrate the opening of an approximately three-mile section of the King Coal Highway stretching from Airport Road to John Nash Boulevard near Bluefield. The approximately $68 million project, the first section of the King Coal Highway to be funded through Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, connects Airport Road to the previously constructed Christine Elmore West Bridge, and the bridge to the intersection of John Nash Boulevard and US 460. Kanawha Stone Company Inc. was awarded the contract in October 2018, with construction starting in 2019.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: King Coal Highway (US-52), near the interchange with US Route 460.

Event will be held at the Christine West Bridge.

A DOH signboard will be placed on US Route 460 at the site entrance.

Approximate GPS Coordinates: 37°16’22.4″N 81°09’55.0″W

Google Maps LINK