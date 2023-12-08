Media Advisory: First Lady Justice to welcome Friends With Paws therapy dog at Ravenswood High School today (Dec. 8) at 2 p.m.

WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice, Superintendent Will Hosaflook, and Principal Trevor Cummings.

WHAT: First Lady Justice will introduce Nutter, a male chocolate labrador, who is the 18th therapy dog to be placed as part of her Friends With Paws initiative.The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, the West Virginia Communities In Schools nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs will be placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs will serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

WHEN: Today, Friday, December, 8, 2023 at 2:00pm

WHERE: Ravenswood High School

100 Plaza Drive

Ravenswood, WV 26164