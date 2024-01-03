MEDIA ADVISORY: Fall president’s, dean’s lists released on Marshall University website

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The names of Marshall University students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2023 semester are available on the Marshall website for use by the media.

Marshall instituted the president’s list beginning in the fall of 2019, reflecting students with a 4.0 grade point average for 12 hours or more. To make the traditional dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.

Marshall has 986 students on the president’s list and 2,702 on the dean’s list for a total of 3,688 students included on the website for fall. Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the lists.

Many students and their parents have requested that Marshall make the president’s and dean’s lists available to publications that cover their hometowns. Each student’s name, hometown, county (for West Virginia) and state are included on the website at:

https://www.marshall.edu/news/fall-2023-presidents-list/

https://www.marshall.edu/news/fall-2023-deans-list/

Please note that the listings are slightly different than in past years.