Media Advisory: Events scheduled in Charleston for “Operation Santa’s Handlebars”

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Serve First Foundation will be providing 20 children of the Oakwood Grow Center new bicycles for Christmas. Thomas Memorial Hospital will also be in attendance to provide each child a new bicycle helmet.

WHO: Oakwood Grow Center, Serve First Foundation & Thomas Memorial Hospital

WHEN: Wednesday, December 13, 2023; 4:00 PM

WHERE: Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Rd, Charleston

Serve First Foundation will be providing 40 children of the Tri-State BB & BS program new bicycles for Christmas. Thomas Memorial Hospital will also be in attendance to provide each child a new bicycle helmet.

WHO: Tri-State Big Brother, Big Sister, Serve First Foundation & Thomas Memorial Hospital

WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2023; 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

WHERE: Go-Mart Ballpark, 601 Morris St, Charleston

Other events Serve First Foundation is supporting for this fundraiser:

$5,000 donation to Institute Volunteer Fire Dept – Spark of Love Toy Drive

Twelve (12) bicycles for Dunbar Police Department for children in their community

This is an annual charity event for Serve First Foundation as part of their mission to “Bridge the Gap” between law enforcement/first responders and the communities they serve.

Serve First Foundation was started by a local police officer, Tony Messer. “Officer Messer” raises money through his gaming content creation to support local kids and community events throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ServeFirstFoundation