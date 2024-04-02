WVPA Updates and Alerts

MEDIA ADVISORY: Dedication rescheduled for Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation

on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has rescheduled its planned dedication ceremony for the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation. Due to power outages related to inclement weather, the ceremony is now scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at 1425 4th Ave. in Huntington. 

The 78,000-square-foot facility opened for classes in January and features multimodal classrooms, a 360-seat auditorium, a computer lab and a finance lab, among other top-of-the-line educational spaces. 

Media are welcome to attend the event, which will include President Brad D. Smith, Marshall officials, as well as federal, state and local elected leaders. 

WHO:          Marshall University 

WHAT:        Official dedication of the Brad D. Smith Center for Busines and Innovation 

WHEN:         3:30 p.m. April 10, 2024

WHERE:      1425 4th Ave. 
                  Huntington, WV    

