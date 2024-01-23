MEDIA ADVISORY: Chief Justice to announce expansion of access to magistrate court information (Jan. 25)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead will hold a media conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, in the West Virginia Law Library to announce a major expansion of access to magistrate court case information. The Law Library is on the fourth floor of the East Wing of the West Virginia Capitol.

“The Supreme Court has tried very hard over the last few years to make our court system more open to the public and make court processes more transparent. This is a significant way we are fulfilling that commitment,” Chief Justice Tim Armstead said.