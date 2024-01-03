MEDIA ADVISORY: Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation hosts student open house (Jan. 7)

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The newly constructed Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation will host an open house for students from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1425 4th Avenue in Huntington. The event is geared toward providing students with the opportunity to get to know the building prior to the start of the semester.

Classes are scheduled to begin in the new 77,000 square-foot facility on Monday, Jan. 8.

While some areas of the building, including the 360-seat auditorium, are still undergoing finishing touches, the facility is operationally ready for classroom instruction. There are classroom spaces ranging in size from 32 to 96 seats, supporting multi-modal teaching with wheeled flip-top nesting desks and writable surface panels on walls. They will enable interactive video conferencing, some with flat-floor learning and some suited for tiered, lecture-based instruction.

The facility boasts computer and finance labs, makerspace for innovation and several centers, among other spaces.

A grand opening for the entire Marshall community is planned for later this semester.

The center is named in honor of Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, a 1986 Marshall graduate who enjoyed a 36-year business career that included leadership positions across four industries, leading large global organizations. His private industry career culminated with an 11-year tenure as CEO of Intuit, during which the company transformed from a North American desktop software company to a global cloud-based platform. In 2018, Smith and his wife, Alys, donated $25 million to Marshall’s Lewis College of Business. Additional benefactors include Encova Insurance, Dutch Miller Auto Group and Ohio Valley Bank, among others.

Media are welcome to attend the open house. Interviews with Lewis College of Business Dean Dr. Don Capener will be available, as well as other members of the academic and administrative staff.

To learn more about the Lewis College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.

WHO: Marshall University Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation

WHAT: Open house for students

WHEN: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

WHERE: 1425 4th Avenue

Huntington, W.Va.