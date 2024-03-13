MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Morrisey to Give Major Update on W.Va. First Foundation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will brief the media and public on a major development regarding the West Virginia First Foundation.



WHO: Attorney General Morrisey



WHAT: Breaking news update on W.Va. First Foundation



WHEN: Thursday, March 14 at 12:40 p.m.



WHERE: Attorney General’s Library



OUT-OF-TOWN MEDIA: Video will be provided via livestream at: https://bit.ly/4a3eXJi



QUESTIONS: Any further inquiries should be directed to Press Secretary John Mangalonzo at 304.590.5026 or via email at [email protected]