MEDIA ADVISORY: Attorney General Morrisey to Give Major Update on W.Va. First Foundation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will brief the media and public on a major development regarding the West Virginia First Foundation.
 
WHO: Attorney General Morrisey
 
WHAT: Breaking news update on W.Va. First Foundation
 
WHEN: Thursday, March 14 at 12:40 p.m.
 
WHERE: Attorney General’s Library
 
OUT-OF-TOWN MEDIA:  Video will be provided via livestream at: https://bit.ly/4a3eXJi 
 
QUESTIONS: Any further inquiries should be directed to Press Secretary John Mangalonzo at 304.590.5026 or via email at [email protected]

