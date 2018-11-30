WVPA Alert: Newspaper contest judges needed

See WVPA Contest information at the bottom of this email

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association Newspaper Contest Coordinator Dalton Walker has issued his annual call for volunteers to help with judging the WVPA’s annual newspaper contest swap.

The WVPA needs the support and help of publishers, editors advertising managers and newspaper staff in editorial and advertising departments.

“In 2019, the WVPA will be partnering with the New Jersey Press Association (NJPA). NJPA has an early contest season. We will need a good list of volunteers before the end of the year. The deadline to volunteer is Jan. 4, 2019. The WVPA needs 4-5 volunteers from every newspaper to help us judge. Feel free to work as team,” Walker said. “Instructions and materials will be distributed by Peggy Arbitell, NJPA Contest Coordinator, no later than Jan. 18, 2018. Deadline to Judge is Feb. 8.”

“Participating as a judge is an excellent opportunity to see what other newspapers are successfully doing and generate ideas of your own,” Walker said.

Walker asked that volunteers email the information below to his email address: Dalton Walker, WVPA Contest Coordinator, at dwalker@wvpress.org.

Judge’s name:

Email:

Telephone:

Newspaper Name:

Newspaper Mailing Address:

Editorial, Advertising or Photo:

WVPA 2019 Contest Note: Instructions and materials for the WVPA’s advertising and editorial contests will be sent out to newspapers in January 2019. The contest site will be launched prior to this. Newspapers will be able to begin submitting entries upon receiving their instructions. Please contact Dalton Walker, WVPA Contest Coordinator, with any questions at dwalker@wvpress.org.