Newspaper Industry News

Media Advisory: U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visiting Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club for ‘Readers are Leaders’ event

on

More in Newspaper Industry News:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has issued the following media advisory:

Today —  Wednesday, June 28— U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will visit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Charleston, W.Va. where she will read to young students as part of the “Readers are Leaders” initiative that aims to prevent summer learning loss among children. Senator Capito will also be donating several books from the Library of Congress to the club.

Members of the media who plan to attend this event should email [email protected]. Please note that media are required to display current press credentials.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

WHAT:Senator Capito visits The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
  
WHEN:9:30 a.m.
  
WHERE:The Salvation Army301 Tennessee Ave.Charleston, W.Va. 25302

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address