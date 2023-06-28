Media Advisory: U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visiting Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club for ‘Readers are Leaders’ event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has issued the following media advisory:

Today — Wednesday, June 28— U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will visit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Charleston, W.Va. where she will read to young students as part of the “Readers are Leaders” initiative that aims to prevent summer learning loss among children. Senator Capito will also be donating several books from the Library of Congress to the club.

