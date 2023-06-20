Media Advisory: Ribbon-cutting set for Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center at 4:30 p.m. today; public is invited

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Charleston Area Alliance has issued the following media advisory:

The Charleston Area Alliance is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center – 100 Civic Center Drive – at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, June 21.

A wide variety of food and beverages will be available, and DJ Bravo will provide the entertainment.

WHAT: Holiday Inn Express Charleston Civic Center Ribbon Cutting

WHERE: 100 Civic Center Drive

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21 at 4:30 PM

WHO: The Alliance and Holiday Inn Express are hosting.

For more information, please contact Andrew Dunlap, Charleston Area Alliance, at 304-340-4253.

The Charleston Area Alliance is a multi-faceted economic, business and community development organization as well as the largest regional Chamber of Commerce in West Virginia. The Alliance attracts and retains innovative industries and workforce, revitalizes urban spaces and improves Charleston, West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley through a unified mission and strategic goals. Learn more about Alliance programs and events at www.charlestonareaalliance.org.