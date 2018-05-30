WVU Board of Governors OKs tuition, dining service vendor and budget assumptions

By JORDAN NELSON

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Board of Governors took steps Friday in continuing its search for revenue to help mitigate needed increases in tuition and fees.

The Board approved budget assumptions for the fiscal year beginning July 1, based on a 5.7 percent increase in tuition and fees and an incoming full-time freshman class of 4,900.

According to a WVU press release, the parameters reflect a $30.5 million increase in expenses due in part to compensation adjustments, which are only partially covered by an increase in state appropriations, technology upgrades, increases in costs of supplies and services including utilities, and increases in graduate stipends to maintain research efforts.

