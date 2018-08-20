West Virginia Senate has some questions to answer as impeachment progresses
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When the West Virginia Senate reconvenes at noon Monday, the time may be the only certainty the 34-member body will have as senators prepare to consider 11 articles of impeachment against justices with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
There are a few things on the Senate’s agenda heading into the historic proceedings, but some questions remain unanswered, including whether the retirement of Robin Jean Davis, named in four of the articles, will affect impeachment proceedings against her.
Davis — along with Chief Justice Margaret Workman, Justice Beth Walker and suspended Justice Allen Loughry — were named in the articles of impeachment passed in the House of Delegates on Aug. 13.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/senate-has-some-questions-to-answer-as-impeachment-progresses/article_5d2f2ad2-cb5e-5bbb-b5a4-ab64e5ee2f65.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail