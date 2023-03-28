West Virginia PEIA Finance Board public hearings continue; See plan handout here

Four meetings scheduled around the state; board decision expected on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — In light of recent benefit changes enacted by the West Virginia Legislature, the state’s Public Employees Insurance Agency will be making changes to the Plan Year 2024 Financial Plan (effective July 1, 2023). Before adopting the revised 2024 Financial Plan, the PEIA Finance Board will hold a series of public hearings next week.

The scheduled public hearings as follows:

DATE and CITY LOCATION Monday, March 27, 2023 – Charleston Culture Center Charleston

1900 Kanawha Blvd East, Charleston, WV 25305 Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – ​Huntington Huntington, Mountain Health Arena

1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, WV Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Morgantown Hampton Inn & Suites University Town Centre

325 Granville Sq, Morgantown, WV 26501 Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Martinsburg Holiday Inn Martinsburg

301 Foxcroft Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25401

Here’s the schedule in each location:



​5-6 p.m. Hearing registration. Everyone attending the hearing must register. If you want to speak at the hearing, indicate that at registration.

6-8 p.m. Public hearing. The proposals for Plan Year 2024 will be presented, and members of the board will take input from the audience.

Public Hearing Handout





If you can’t attend a hearing in person, you can submit comments to the Finance Board in writing to 601 57th St., SE, Suite 2, Charleston, WV 25304-2345, or via e-mail to: [email protected].

The Finance Board will meet again March 30 at 1 p.m. ​to consider comments obtained in the public meetings and to adopt the Finance Plan for Plan Year 2024​. ​

The major changes, effective July 1, 2023, include:

1. Imposition of the spouse surcharge for active employee policyholders from state agencies, colleges, universities, and county boards of education whose spouses are offered employer-sponsored insurance coverage but who choose to get coverage through a plan offered by PEIA. This change does not affect non-state agencies, retirees, spouses who are employed by PEIA-participating agencies, or spouses whose coverage is through Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.

2. Increasing health premiums to get the plan back to an 80/20 employer/employee premium split for state agencies, colleges, universities, and county boards of education by July 1, 2023. A fourth across-the-board pay raise for state employees by Gov. Jim Justice will help cushion the impact felt by plan members.

3. Increasing reimbursement to providers to a minimum of 110% of Medicare’s reimbursement.​

​The Open Enrollment period for chnages begins April 2, 2023.