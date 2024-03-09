By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

Charleston, W.Va. – A bill passed the West Virginia Legislature Thursday that would weaken the independence of a state position charged with auditing the state budget and government spending units, reporting misapplication of state funds and making recommendations on their findings.

The Senate initially rejected concurring with House of Delegates changes to Senate Bill 687 Thursday evening after the House approved it in a 56-41 vote hours earlier, briefly throwing the legislation’s future in doubt.

But 41 minutes later, the Senate reconvened after a recess to vote 21-7 in favor of concurring with the changes and passing the bill, sending it to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.

Read the article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-house-passes-bill-weakening-legislative-auditor-independence/article_814f230c-aa66-547b-bb34-3fa8233e08e5.html