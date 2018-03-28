West Virginia Parkways Authority discusses flat fee program, toll schedules

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A draft of the West Virginia Turnpike 2018 Revenue Bond Study was presented to the West Virginia Parkways Finance Committee Tuesday which determined frequency of use of the turnpike along with projected revenues.

The presentation is to help members as they consider a preliminary toll schedule along with an amount for the flat rate E-ZPass program.

Parkways General Manager Greg Barr says there is still a lot of work to do beforehand.

