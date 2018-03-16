West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs budget bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice signed the $4.38 billion budget bill on Thursday that provides a 5 percent raise for teachers, school service personnel, State Police and other public workers.

The legislation was approved by the West Virginia Legislature on the last day of the 60-day session on Saturday.

This legislative session marked a difference from last year when Justice vetoed the Legislature’s budget in a press conference. Using several props and with several agency and university representatives gathered around a table with him, the governor vetoed the budget, calling it “a bunch of bull-you-know-what,” as he unveiled a cow patty atop the budget bill.

