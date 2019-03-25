West Virginia AG Morrisey seeks information on Catholic Church sexual abuse

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is looking for witnesses and people who have information regarding sexual misconduct in the Catholic Church in the state of West Virginia.

Morrisey was in Parkersburg on Sunday and spoke with The Parkersburg News and Sentinel regarding his recently filed lawsuit against the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese and former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield over alleged sexual misconduct of clergy and employees with children within the Catholic Church. “We are working hard to identify as many witnesses as possible,” Morrisey said. “We are continuing to move to the next step.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel