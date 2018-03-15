Washington High students join nationwide walkout against gun violence

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — It’s been exactly one month since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and some are choosing a somber way to pay tribute to the 17 people killed in the Parkland Florida massacre. Thousands of students, including those at Washington High School, inspired by a growing protest over gun violence created by the Women’s March Youth Power Organization, left their classrooms Wednesday morning and rallied outside of their schools in a nationwide demonstration.

Seniors Riley Ward, Cara Klimes, Lucas Costello, Ciera Hansborough and freshman Brogan Dozier led the movement at Wednesday at Washington High School. “Personally, I remember that day because I was on the bus to Morgantown for a state swim meet. Everybody’s looking on Twitter and then, you know, as the day went on, more people started dying,” Costello said. “That was actually really scary because this stuff happens on college campuses, and it happens in high schools. It’s just really scary. You come back to school and have to deal with the possibility of that issue.”

