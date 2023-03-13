Government, Latest News

W.Va. Legislature ends session with 332 bills sent to Gov. Justice 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — ​The clock is ticking on many of the 332 bills ​approved by the West Virginia Legislature during the 60-session which ended Saturday at midnight. 

Numerous bills, see all bills below, were approved on the final night as the House of Delegates and State Senate reached compromises on language and policy. 

Among the bills on the clock: House Bill 2024, ​the ​Budget Bill​, in which the House​ of Delegates​ and ​State ​Senate worked to create a compromise​ budget bill.​ The General Revenue Budget bill totals $4,874,575,878​.​

Gov. Jim Justice has​ five days​ to consider the budget bill. ​

The Legislative​ adopting a budget during the regular legislative session for the fifth year in a row, eliminating the need for an extended budget session​, which had been a regular need. 

​While the ​Gov​.​ Justice​ has already signed 47 bills, he now has 15 days to decide on the others: In total, 203 House Bills​ and 129 Senate Bills ​were advanced by the legislature. ​

When the Legislature was in session, the Governor had five days to approve or veto a bill. With the session adjourning at midnight Saturday, the governor now has 15 days to act on most bills. However, the budget bill and supplemental appropriations bills must be acted upon by the Governor within five days regardless of when they are received. If the governor does not act within these time limits, bills automatically become law without his signature.

​Among other bills noted by the legislative staff: 

  • House Bill 3135 modifies the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional Officers beginning January 1, 2025. The House’s version set the salaries for the Governor at $180,000 and Constitutional Officers at $115,000. The Senate amended House Bill 3135 would set the sallies at the amount paid to certain federal employees pursuant to two different federal employee pay schedules beginning in 2025. The Governor would be paid the rate of Grade 15, Step 10 federal employee. The 2023 salary rate is $177,978. The Constitutional Officers would be paid the rate of Grade 15, Step 4 federal employees. The 2023 salary rate is $129,269. Both salaries are set under the Salary Table For Locality Pay Area of the Rest of the US as published by the US Office of Personnel Management. Salaries cannot change during official terms, therefore salaries will be reevaluated every four years.
  • House Bill 3084 updates various provisions of charter school code. It makes charter schools eligible for School Safety Fund money. It allows a higher education institution to apply organize a charter school and enter into a charter school contract.
  • House Bill 2967 provides for the expedited processing of professional or trade license applications for service members, veterans, and their spouses, when the applicant is licensed, in good standing, in another jurisdiction.
  • Senate Bill 220 establishes the Industrial Hemp Development Act, covering the sale of kratom and other hemp-derived cannabinoids including delta-8 and delta-10. The bill limits the sale to those 21 years old and up. Unapproved products are considered contraband with criminal penalties for unlawful possession, distribution and sales.
  • House Bill 3035 provides a statewide multi-tiered system of support and intervention of grade-level literacy and numeracy in grades K through 3. The Senate amended House Bill 3035 removes the provision for students to be at grade level in math by third grade. The amendment also removes the flexibility for counties to phase in the placement of assistant classroom teachers where needed. The amendment also removed the option to use paraprofessionals as teacher assistants.
  • House Bill 2007, a bill that would ban gender surgery for minors, but allows treatment with medication under narrowly-tailored circumstances. This bill was passed yesterday. The House only made one change and added a title amendment.
  • House Bill 3261 amends the requirements for provisionally licensed social workers in West Virginia​ ​who are seeking to become fully licensed. The bill requires a provisionally licensed social worker must be employed for four of the last ten years as a supervised social worker to be considered for full licensing.
  • House Bill 2008 requires local entities to enforce immigration laws. The legislation prohibits state and local entities from adopting laws, rules, or ordinances that would restrict compliance with federal immigration laws or immigration officials.
  • Senate Bill 667 requires periodic performance audits by the legislative auditor of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, the main governing body of high school sports, cheerleading, and marching bands in the state.
  • Senate Bill 737 bill creates a special revenue account, the Emergency Medical Services Salary Enhancement Fund, to supplement the salaries of EMS workers across the state.​ The bill will provide a mechanism for distribution of the funds to the counties demonstrating the most need, counties who have a special levy, counties who have reached the maximum rate on a regular Levy and counties  and that suffer from competition from border states.
  • Senate Bill 534 authorizes municipalities to establish private outdoor designated areas that are zoned for alcohol consumption in that area for alcohol drinks sold for by qualified permit holders, who are class A licensees.

BillTitleStatusEffective Date
SB 4Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdictionApproved by Governor 2/17/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 8, 2023)
SB 10Campus Self-Defense ActApproved by Governor 3/1/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (February 21, 2023)
SB 47Creating Charter Schools Stimulus FundHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 51Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidationTo Governor 3/10/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 83Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearmsApproved by Governor 2/9/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 3, 2023)
SB 89Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic examsApproved by Governor 3/1/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 22, 2023)
SB 99Relating to meetings among county boards of educationHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 121Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection ActCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 128Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparednessBecame law without Governor’s signature- House JournalEffective from passage – (February 23, 2023)
SB 131Allowing municipal fire marshals to receive service weapon upon retirementTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 132Clarifying criminal offense of harassmentApproved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 2, 2023)
SB 136Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probationApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
SB 142Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedentsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 143Relating to Adopt-A-Stream ProgramApproved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (April 30, 2023)
SB 146Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing programCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 149Exempting certain organizations from property taxationHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 151Levying tax on pass-through entity’s incomeEffective ninety days from passageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 161Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of propertyApproved by Governor 1/24/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (January 20, 2023)
SB 162Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestrationApproved by Governor 1/24/2023 – Senate JournalEffective from passage – (January 20, 2023)
SB 187Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with studentsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 188Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023To Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 191Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreementHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 200Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when huntingCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 205Relating to registration platesTo Governor 3/10/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 207Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councilsApproved by Governor 2/9/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 2, 2023)
SB 208Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disordersApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
SB 220Industrial Hemp Development ActCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 231Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic DevelopmentApproved by Governor 2/6/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (January 27, 2023)
SB 232Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice systemCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 237Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement SystemTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 239Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographicApproved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 16, 2023)
SB 240Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspectionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 241Patient Brokering ActApproved by Governor 2/17/2023 – Senate JournalEffective from passage – (February 9, 2023)
SB 244Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to publicHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 246Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement CouncilTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 247Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 258Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security depositHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 267Updating law regarding prior authorizationsTo Governor 3/10/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 268Relating to PEIATo Governor 3/7/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 270Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremationApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
SB 271Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor BoardHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 273Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of countyCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 275Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirementsApproved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 18, 2023)
SB 276Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire MarshalApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective from passage – (March 2, 2023)
SB 294Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increaseHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 298Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergencyHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 300Relating to law-enforcement training and certificationApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
SB 302Relating to Law Enforcement Safety ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 335Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rulesTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 345Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rulesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 356Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rulesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 361Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rulesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 409Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rulesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 422Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school yearCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 423Increasing salary for certain state employeesTo Governor 3/7/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 430Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and servicesTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 439Establishing design-build program for DEPTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 443Directing payment of estate administration fee to State AuditorHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 444Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue FundHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 446Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuelCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 449Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schoolsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 450Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement BoardTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 451Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement SystemCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 452Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement SystemHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 453Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successorTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 455Modifying certain used car restrictionsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 457Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premisesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 458Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissionsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 461Relating to WV public employees grievance procedureCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 463Increasing validity of CDL instruction permitTo Governor 3/10/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 465Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fundHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 468Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail SystemCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 469Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school studentsHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 475Modifying examinations for disability pensionsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 476Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirementsTo Governor 3/10/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 478Relating to Jumpstart Savings ProgramCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 481Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization ProgramApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 31, 2023)
SB 487Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross incomeHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 488Aligning state and federal accreditation rulesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 490Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial ActTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 495Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidentialCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 508Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expendituresHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 510Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of EducationTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 516Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributionsHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 522Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administrationCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 523Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project FundHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 526Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programsTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 527Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge recordsHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 529Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnershipsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 533Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associationsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 534Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirementsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 543Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher educationCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 544Increasing power purchase agreement capCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 546Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance listHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 548Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bidCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 552Relating to abortionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 553Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best valueApproved by Governor 3/11/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (June 1, 2023)
SB 558Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social mediaCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 561Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund ActCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 568Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory BoardHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 573Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement CommissionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 577Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescriptionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 579Providing payment to vendors who provided services to stateHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 591Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projectsApproved by Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (June 2, 2023)
SB 594Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plansTo Governor 3/8/2023Completed Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 597Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employeesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 605Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organizationTo Governor 3/9/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 608Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weaponsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 609Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plantApproved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (March 6, 2023)
SB 613Relating generally to certificates of needCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 617Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce StudyCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 625Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 631Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WVHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 633Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiasesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 647Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegationsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 649Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County CommissionHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 661Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injuryCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 667Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary School Activities CommissionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 674Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First FoundationHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 677Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency OfficerCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 678Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human ServicesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 679Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homesApproved by Governor 3/9/2023Effective from passage – (March 6, 2023)
SB 688Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoringHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 730Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources AccountabilityHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 733Relating to wildlife licenses and stampsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 734Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agenciesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 735Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 737Emergency Medical Services ActCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
SB 740Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of LegislatureCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2002Relating to providing support for familiesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2004Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conductHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2005Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.Completed legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2006Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human ResourcesApproved by Governor 3/4/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
HB 2007Prohibiting certain medical practicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2008Requiring local entities to enforce immigration lawsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2016Relating to confidential childcare recordsHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2018Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meetingApproved by Governor 2/13/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (February 1, 2023)
HB 2024Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the ConstitutionHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2026Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited timeCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2029Repealing the creation of an all-payer claims databaseApproved by Governor 2/13/2023Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)
HB 2062Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal lawApproved by Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 28, 2023)
HB 2218Distracted Driving ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2221Relating to bankruptcyHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2283Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departmentsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2309To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023To Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2310Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate.House Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2346Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employmentCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2380Relating to School Building AuthorityHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2412Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crashApproved by Governor 2/22/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 16, 2023)
HB 2436Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification systemHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2506Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businessesApproved by Governor 2/13/2023Effective from passage – (February 1, 2023)
HB 2509Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2515Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforceHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2526Relating to reducing the personal income taxApproved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (March 4, 2023)
HB 2530Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety daysApproved by Governor 2/15/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)
HB 2533Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s lifeApproved by Governor 2/15/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)
HB 2540Travel Insurance Model ActCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2564Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offensesApproved by Governor 2/14/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 4, 2023)
HB 2569Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2587To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizen’s taxes will be paidTo Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2596To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be deniedApproved by Governor 3/4/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
HB 2597Amending performance evaluations of professional personnelTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2602Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classificationsApproved by Governor 2/22/2023 – House JournalEffective from passage – (February 10, 2023)
HB 2605Relating to Good Samaritan lawHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2607Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.House received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2611To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilitiesTo Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2621Relating generally to bail bondsmanHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2638Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rulesTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2640Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rulesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2648Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative ruleHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2754Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacyHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2757Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant ProgramHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2759Relating to updating the health care provider taxHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2760To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient careCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2762Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storageTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2776Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax ActApproved by Governor 2/14/2023Effective from passage – (February 3, 2023)
HB 2777Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax ActApproved by Governor 2/14/2023Effective from passage – (February 3, 2023)
HB 2800All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher educationApproved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate JournalEffective from passage – (February 15, 2023)
HB 2814To create a Hydrogen power task forceHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2817Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehiclesHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2820To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sportsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2821Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winningsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2827Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools FundsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2835Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall UniversityApproved by Governor 2/17/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 7, 2023)
HB 2839Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands ActTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2845Relating to removing expired provisions from the codeApproved by Governor 3/1/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 21, 2023)
HB 2848Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocityHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2860To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departmentsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2862Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury InvestmentsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2865To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utilityHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2870Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilitiesHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2875Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHRHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2882Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic DevelopmentApproved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate JournalEffective from passage – (February 15, 2023)
HB 2883Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2890Modifying student disciplineHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2899Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility ratesTo Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2900Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement SystemCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2904Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the SecretaryCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2906Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net ProfitsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2907Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General ServicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2908Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of ForestryCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2910Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender ServicesHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2911Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative ServicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2913Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2914Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2915Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue FundHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2917Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human ResourcesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2928Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of HealthCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2955Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authoritiesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2967Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spousesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 2993Relating to rural emergency hospital licensureHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3012To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax reliefHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3013Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise taxHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3018Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit courtCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3035Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operationsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3036Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV ActCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3039Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State MilitiaCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3040Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the SecretaryCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3042Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religionApproved by Governor 3/9/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 29, 2023)
HB 3044Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permitsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3055To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades.Approved by Governor 3/4/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
HB 3061Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care OmbudsmanApproved by Governor 2/24/2023 – Senate JournalEffective from passage – (February 15, 2023)
HB 3065Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Aeronautics CommissionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3066Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to SchoolsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3067Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public TransitCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3073Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State MilitiaCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3074Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation FacilitiesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3077Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanentCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3084Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schoolsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3092Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocityCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3108Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail AuthorityCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3109Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of EducationCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3110Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental ProtectionHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3113Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal financeHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3114Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testingHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3122Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breechApproved by Governor 3/4/2023Effective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 24, 2023)
HB 3135To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025Completed legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3141Relating to the practice of dentistryHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3146Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3147To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail NetworkHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3148Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief fundsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3156Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneysHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3164To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its dutiesApproved by Governor 3/1/2023Effective from passage – (February 20, 2023)
HB 3166To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hoursHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3168Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long termCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3189The PFAS Protection ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3190Amending the definition of “minor”Completed legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3191Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a licenseCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3199Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reportedCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3203Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License ActHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3210Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systemsTo Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3211Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement SystemHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3214To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot ProjectHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3215Relating to land useTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3218Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cardsTo Governor 3/7/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3224Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipientsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3233Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National GuardHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3244Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rulesHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3261Relating to Social Workers QualificationsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3265Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agencyHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3270To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000Completed legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3271Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classroomsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3272Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West VirginiaApproved by Governor 3/7/2023 – House JournalEffective Ninety Days from Passage – (May 23, 2023)
HB 3286Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable incomeHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3299Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer RetirementHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3302To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing deathCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3303Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development OfficeCommunicated to SenateCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3306Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control PolicyCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3307Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade CommissionHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3308Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bondsApproved by Governor 3/11/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3311Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beerCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3315Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonusesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3317Relating to removing specific continuing education requirementsHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3328Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned propertyHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3332Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 electionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3337Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain countyHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3340To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing ActBecame law without Governor’s signature- House JournalEffective from passage – (February 27, 2023)
HB 3344To pay certain moral obligations of the stateCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3354To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental servicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3360Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland SecurityCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3364Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bondsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3369Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective ServicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3370Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resortsHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3371Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutionsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3387Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two yearsHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3391Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax AppealsTo Governor 3/9/2023 – Senate JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3396Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of HighwaysHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3398Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on TerrorismHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3428Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites ProgramHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3432Relating to statutory constructionHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3439To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incidentCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3441Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boardsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3443Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation OfficeCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3444Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and FundHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3448Relating generally to probation officer field trainingHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3450Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization FundHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3451Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employmentHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3473Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once PolicyHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3479Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehiclesHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3482To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023Completed legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3499To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorshipHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3500Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated officeHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3509Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3510Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration FundHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3511Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch ProgramHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3512Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human ServicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3513Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility AuthorityCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3514Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3515Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3516Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water TreatmentCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3517Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and DevelopmentCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3518Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of AgricultureCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3519Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor VehiclesTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3520Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational DivisionTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3521Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child HealthTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3522Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife ResourcesTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3523Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development AuthorityTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3524Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3526Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service CommissionCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3527Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building AuthorityTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3528Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and OperationsTo Governor 3/8/2023 – House JournalCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3529Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation ServicesHouse received Senate messageCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3542Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust FundCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3547Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may useHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3552Relating to per diem jail costsCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3553Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Health and Human ResourcesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3555Relating to student purchase and refunds of course materialHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3557Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ AssistanceCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3559Relating to defining a newborn safety deviceHouse Message receivedCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3560Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3563Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human ServicesCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature
HB 3564Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy AssistanceCompleted legislative actionCompleted Legislation awaiting Governor’s signature

