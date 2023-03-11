At the WV Legislature: House of Delegates concurs to complete FY 2024 Budget; General Revenue Fund – $4,874,575,878

WV Press Release Sharing
By Cheyenne DeBolt, West Virginia Legislature
CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday concurred to complete legislation on House Bill 2024, Budget Bill.
The House and Senate worked to create a compromise within this version of the Budget bill.
The Budget is as follows (Department totals for agencies within):
- General Revenue Fund: $4,874,575,878
- Legislative: $26,096,694
- Judicial: $154,434,197
- Executive-Governor’s Office: $15,587,257
- Executive-Auditor’s Office: $2,572,504
- Executive-Treasurer’s Office: $3,576,928
- Executive-Department of Agriculture: $25,986,360
- Executive-Attorney General: $5,498,194
- Executive-Secretary of State: $943,230
- Executive-State Election Commission: $7,508
- Department of Administration: $159,876,559
- Department of Commerce: $71,198,264
- Department of Tourism: $7,000,000
- Department of Economic Development: $27,765,437
- Department of Education: $2,143,786,002
- Department of Arts, Culture, and History: $10,85,736
- Department of Environmental Protection: $6,951,337
- Department of Health and Human Resources: $1,168,998,848
- Department of Homeland Security: $499,400,063
- Department of Revenue: $33,600,402
- Department of Transportation: $6,920,273
- Department of Veterans’ Assistance: $15,390,044
- Bureau of Senior Services: $10,839,825
- West Virginia Council for CTCE: $15,818,561
- Mountwest: $6,903,571
- New River: $6,302,132
- Pierpont: $8,370,981
- Blue Ridge: $8,416,425
- WVU-Parkersburg: $11,193,778
- Southern WV: $8,849,656
- WV Northern: $7,818,075
- Eastern WV: $2,349,856
- BridgeValley: $8,629,476
- Higher Education Policy Commission: $80,386,809
- WVU Med School: $21,969,395
- WVU: $116,472,069
- Marshall Med School: $9,174,072
- Marshall University: $54,114,147
- WV School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6,135,938
- Bluefield State: $6,855,771
- Concord University: $11,170,362
- Fairmont State: $19,961,302
- Glenville State University: $7,071,784
- Shepherd University: $13,374,828
- West Liberty: $9,964,386
- WV State: $16,850,600
- Adjutant General: $18,426,645
- State Road Fund: $1,697,782,874
- Special Revenue: $2,071,416,872
- Lottery (Revenue) Net Profits: $144,077,498
- State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund: $334,670,790
- Federal Funds: $9,443,163,508
- Block Grants: $831,899,732
- General Revenue Surplus: $1,165,478,000