Rep. Jenkins helps secure $28M in opioid grant funding

Working to ensure funds to go the states hardest hit, like West Virginia

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that he has helped West Virginia secure almost $28 million in federal grant funding to combat the opioid crisis.

Rep. Jenkins has worked with the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and the House Appropriations Committee to ensure that State Opioid Response grant funding goes to the hardest-hit states like West Virginia. He secured language in the March government funding bill to prioritize funding for states like West Virginia.

West Virginia will be eligible for $27,910,443 in HHS State Opioid Response grant funding, and applications are now being accepted for these funds.

“Federal agencies must prioritize aid to the states struggling the most, and West Virginia must be at the very top of the list. These funds will help West Virginia respond to this crisis, and I’ve worked closely with agency officials and leadership to make sure West Virginia received this funding. We must to everything possible to help people in need find recovery and stop the flood of opioids and other drugs into our communities,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Rep. Jenkins and Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) have introduced the Federal Opioid Response Fairness Act. This legislation would clarify that per capita overdose deaths should be a part of the formula used to distribute 21st Century Cures Act funding.