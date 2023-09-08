Media Advisory: Media invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at West Virginia International Yeager Airport

Event set for 8:30 a.m. Monday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport is inviting members of the media to attend its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) on Sept. 11, 2023, at 8:30 AM.

“We hope you can join us as we honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001,” said Paige Withrow, chief marketing officer for West Virginia International Yeager Airport

The event is being held at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, 100 Airport Rd. Suite 175, Charleston, WV 25311

West Virginia International Yeager Airport 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in honor of all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 and to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice made by our first responders.

What: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: Monday, Sept. 11th, 2023 at 8:30am

Where: West Virginia International Yeager Airport – TSA Checkpoint