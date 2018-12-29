Lawrence County, Ohio, officials sell planned marijuana grow site

By DAVID E. MALLOY

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

IRONTON, Ohio — The Lawrence Economic Development Corp. has sold 8.43 acres to Harvest Grow Properties for a state-licensed marijuana grow operation off County Road 1A in Hamilton Township for $150,000, according to property transfer records at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Harvest Grow is one of a dozen large growers licensed to participate in Ohio’s medical marijuana program that was approved by voters.

A building to house the medical marijuana grow process is under construction. The building will be climate controlled, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp.

