Justice company’s unpaid West Virginia taxes continue to mount, records show

By KATE MISHKIN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While teachers’ chants for increased pay and benefits reverberate through the halls of the West Virginia Capitol, records housed less than 2 miles away in the Kanawha County Courthouse show Gov. Jim Justice still isn’t paying state taxes.

Tams Management Inc, one of Justice’s companies, owes almost $3 million in taxes, prompting the West Virginia State Tax Department to file several liens in Kanawha County. That covers taxes, interest and penalties ranging from 2014 to January 2018. There are 15 liens in all, filed in Kanawha County.

A tax lien is imposed on property by the government when a business or person doesn’t pay taxes.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/justice-company-s-unpaid-taxes-continue-to-mount-records-show/article_00de903c-e6e6-556c-ad70-4506e6e99080.html

