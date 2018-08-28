Judge hears arguments on whether to dismiss legal challenge against Gov. Justice
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County Circuit Court judge heard arguments but rendered no decision Monday regarding whether to dismiss legal action filed against Gov. Jim Justice seeking to force him to live in the capital city.
Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, filed a petition for a writ of mandamus against Justice in June, challenging his residency in Lewisburg as opposed to the “seat of government,” as mandated by the state constitution.
In response, attorneys for the governor requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit, citing Sponaugle’s failure to notify the Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office of his intent to file the petition 30 days out.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/judge-hears-arguments-on-whether-to-dismiss-legal-challenge-against/article_64b8de16-5094-532f-81f1-00ac143be801.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail