Jobless rates rise in all 55 West Virginia counties

By JOHN McVEY

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Despite the unemployment rates increasing in each county last month, the Eastern Panhandle continued to lead the state with the lowest jobless rates of West Virginia’s 55 counties, according to a report released Wednesday by WorkForce West Virginia.

The unemployment rate in Jefferson County in November was 3 percent, the lowest rate statewide, which was up four-tenths of 1 percent from 2.6 percent in October.

Last month, 28,290 Jefferson County residents had jobs, down from 28,800 the month before, and there were 860 county residents without jobs, up from 780 the month before.