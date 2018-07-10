HD Media, Washington Post ask judge to release pain pill data
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia newspaper chain and The Washington Post asked a federal judge Monday to authorize three counties to release records that would disclose drug companies’ shipments of prescription opioids.
HD Media, parent company of newspapers including the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, and The Washington Post filed briefs Monday saying the release of opioid data wouldn’t affect pharmaceutical companies’ competitive edge, as the companies argued in briefs before the court.
The newspapers also said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the pharmaceutical companies failed to prove that releasing that data would allow criminals to target pharmacies to rob them.
