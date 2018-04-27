Governor kicks off start of West Virginia construction season, urges caution among motorists
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
SANDSTONE, W.Va. — As dozens of vehicles passed on either side of I-64, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice joined nearly two dozen workers Thursday morning in the median to kick off construction season.
Clad in a hard hat and neon safety vest, the governor shook hands with the workers and distributed Tudor’s Biscuit World biscuits and juices.
“We want to celebrate what’s going on all over the state with the most aggressive road bond project ever,” Justice said.
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/governor-kicks-off-start-of-construction-season-urges-caution-among/article_1e478716-dc44-5e3f-ac92-047c7395b5ff.html
