Culloden woodworker hosting six-part PBS television series
By CLINT THOMAS
HD Media
CULLODEN, W.Va. — From his workshop in Culloden, Jerill Vance has been building – along with a variety of furniture and decor items – a statewide viewing audience of late.
Vance is the host of “Appalachian Heritage Woodshop,” a six-part series that airs each Saturday at 1 p.m., through Jan. 5, on West Virginia Public Broadcasting television stations.
A South Charleston, West Virginia, native, Vance worked for more than 30 years for the Union Carbide Tech Center before taking retirement in 2009. He decided to launch a second career attuned to his longtime woodworking passion.
