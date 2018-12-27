Latest News:
Culloden woodworker hosting six-part PBS television series

By CLINT THOMAS

HD Media

Jerill Vance works on a portion of a toolbox he is building for the holidays at his Culloden workshop.
(HD Media photo by Clint Thomas)

CULLODEN, W.Va. — From his workshop in Culloden, Jerill Vance has been building – along with a variety of furniture and decor items – a statewide viewing audience of late.

Vance is the host of “Appalachian Heritage Woodshop,” a six-part series that airs each Saturday at 1 p.m., through Jan. 5, on West Virginia Public Broadcasting television stations.

A South Charleston, West Virginia, native, Vance worked for more than 30 years for the Union Carbide Tech Center before taking retirement in 2009. He decided to launch a second career attuned to his longtime woodworking passion.

