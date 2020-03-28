Coronavirus Roundup: Five articles from across W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Press Association each day will be highlighting five newspaper articles on the coronavirus crisis across West Virginia. Today’s five (not in order or importance or ranking but cause you should read these five) are as follows:

No. 1 – Erin Beck has article in the Register-Herald of Beckley on West Viriginians losing jobs, filing for unemployment and needing Medicaid for health insurance during this pandemic. Read it at https://www.register-herald.com/health/as-west-virginians-lose-jobs-medicaid-uses-expand-day-cares/article_604fd09b-a126-5680-a597-0767f6e2a60a.html#utm_source=register-herald.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Flists%2Fheadlines%2F%3F-dc%3D1585308610&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline

No. 2 – Taylor Stuck of the Herald Dispatch in Huntington writes about Mountain Health Network asking for the community’s help in stocking the hospital with personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are in need of the following:

N95 masks

Face shields

Goggles

Controlled Air Purifying Respirator (CAPR) hoods

Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) hoods

Alcohol and PDI disinfecting wipes for cleaning of equipment

Read more at https://www.herald-dispatch.com/coronavirus/mountain-health-network-reaching-out-to-community-for-supplies/article_933e9b80-18ea-5282-bc5c-deb36b19f83b.html

No.3 – Phil Kabler reports in the Charleston Gazette-Mail that West Virginia had processed a record 41,549 unemployment claims, as of Thursday morning, in the week since Gov. Jim Justice ordered bars and sit-down restaurants closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/coronavirus/commerce-secretary-west-virginia-unemployment-claims-explode-past/article_6c4a66c2-09ca-5400-816a-963e1f68f0f4.html

No. 4 – Steven Allen Adams reports in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that West Virginia will allow all coronavirus testing and treatment to be done without prior insurance approval. that testing and treatment for all uninsured individuals will be covered by Medicaid for the duration of the state of emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice last week.

Read more at Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2020/03/west-virginia-readies-additional-resources-for-those-in-need-during-outbreak/

No. 5 – This recognition goes to the work done during this crisis by John Bolt and the staff at WVU Today and by Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

WVU Today, the university’s news and information division, is a continual resource for media in West Virginia during this crisis. John Bolt and his team have been providing numerous coronavirus features, expert opinions and data links. The latest is a link to an online map that works to show sites in West Virginia were testing for coronavirus is available. Follow the links to find the latest testing sites: https://wvpress.org/breaking-news/coronavirus-update-wvu-launches-online-map-of-covid-19-testing-sites-in-west-virginia/

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have been providing media in West Virginia with updates on a regular basis. The lastest is an explanation from Manchin on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

See more: https://wvpress.org/uncategorized/coronavirus-update-u-s-senator-manchin-shares-explanation-on-coronavirus-relief-for-west-virginians/

Today’s photo is from the Point Pleasant Register by editor Beth Sergent. See more at at https://www.mydailyregister.com/