Coronavirus Update: WVU launches online map of COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginians now have a virtual one-stop shop to see where they can get tested for the novel coronavirus.

The Office of Health Services Research, in the West Virginia University School of Public Health, has launched an online map that shows all COVID-19 testing sites in the Mountain State from Newell to Bluefield and all points in between.

The site can be viewed here: COVID-19 Testing Sites in West Virginia.

Andrea Calkins, program coordinator at OHSR, developed the site this week when she and her colleagues recognized a need for one central location for West Virginians to find out where to get tested.

“There have been multiple lists of testing sites out there but none have been incredibly complete, in and of themselves,” said Adam Baus, director of OHSR and research assistant professor in the Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences. “This is our chance to work with multiple partners across the state and work collectively for the benefit of everyone.”

The Office reached out to clinic and community partners, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, to compile the list and keep it current. The website will be updated daily.

Most, if not all, testing sites are requiring a physician’s order before testing.

“I feel happy to be doing something that’s useful to the community,” Calkins said. “Because we work in Public Health, we’ve been thinking of ways to be most helpful and useful.”

The Office has also developed a COVID-19 resources page.