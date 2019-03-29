Appalachian Spring: Children learn about nature at Heritage Farm camp
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Elementary school-age children got an Appalachian spring break experience Thursday at a Spring Break Camp at Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington.
Participants got to do some hands-on nature learning through activities like hiking, exploring creeks, a scavenger hunt and dissecting owl pellets. Lunch was provided.
Thursday’s event was sold out. Another Spring Break Camp will take place April 18.
Heritage Farm also hosts Way Back Weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday.
