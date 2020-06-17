Alzheimer’s Association preparing for ‘Longest Day’ fundraising; WV Chapter hosting a virtual 5k on Saturday

Release from the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia chapter:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s Disease and the number could nearly triple by 2050.

In West Virginia alone, over 39,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and over 105,000 friends and family members

provide care for them at no charge.

Saturday, June 20 is the longest day of the year. The Alzheimer’s Association uses this day as a “day of action” to hold The Longest Day fundraising activities to “Shine a Light” on families navigating this disease.

“The slogan we use is ‘The day with the most light is

the day we fight,’ but we know that caregivers and those with Alzheimer’s or dementia face its challenges every day,” said Chrissy Gerard, Coordinator for The Longest Day in West Virginia. “This year, because of the coronavirus, many families have been more isolated. We hope to remind everyone that there are still ways to help.”

As Gerard explains, each person raises money as a do-it-yourself fundraiser. “Some people do craft sales, bake sales, things like that. They can register to participate at alz.org/tld. This year, the WV Chapter is hosting a virtual 5k that people can register for and run in their neighborhood or at a local park.”

The WALK THIS WAY 5K Run/Walk is a socially responsible effort at distancing that still allows participants to celebrate and support the Alzheimer’s Association in raising awareness and raising much needed funding for program support. Register and walk at tristateracer.com anytime between June 20-June 27 and enter your time. All registrants

who log their time will receive a t-shirt.

This event coincides with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June.

For more information or resources about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, caregiver training, or to speak to someone at the Association, call 304-343-2717 or email wvinfo@alz.org. The 24/7 Helpline number is 800-272-3900.