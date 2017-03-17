Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Friday, March 17

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

SENATE:

Friday, March 17, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 42: Five Champ Brothers Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 255 : Relating to filling vacancies on county commissions and other county offices

: Relating to filling vacancies on county commissions and other county offices Eng. SB 444 : Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund (original similar to HB 2765)

: Establishing Court Advanced Technology Subscription Fund (original similar to HB 2765) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Relating to pharmacy audits

: Relating to pharmacy audits Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2678: Changing the amounts of prejudgment and post-judgment interest to reflect today’s economic conditions

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 16 : Repealing section related to wind power projects

: Repealing section related to wind power projects Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 308 : Clarifying administrative and law-enforcement activities of DNR police officers are important to conservation and management of state’s fish and wildlife

: Clarifying administrative and law-enforcement activities of DNR police officers are important to conservation and management of state’s fish and wildlife SB 443 : Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund (original similar to HB 2766)

: Establishing Adult Drug Court Participation Fund (original similar to HB 2766) Com. Sub. for SB 500 : Relating to Medicaid fraud and abuse

: Relating to Medicaid fraud and abuse SB 524 : Relating to WV academic standards

: Relating to WV academic standards SB 554 : Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding

: Relating to false swearing in legislative proceeding Com. Sub. for SB 559 : Relating to limited video lottery

: Relating to limited video lottery Com. Sub. for SB 581 : Relating generally to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 2978)

: Relating generally to administration of trusts (original similar to HB 2978) SB 620 : Relating to traffic regulations

: Relating to traffic regulations Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2028: Relating to the venue for suits and other actions against the state (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 290 : Authorizing operators of distillery or mini-distillery offer for purchase and consumption of liquor on Sundays

: Authorizing operators of distillery or mini-distillery offer for purchase and consumption of liquor on Sundays SB 608: Clarifying lawful business structures are unaffected by enactment of prohibitory legislation

Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Energy, Industry, and Mining Subcommittee on Senate Bill 582 (Relating generally to coal mining, coal mining safety and environmental protection) (208W)

2 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 243 : Relating to domestic relations

: Relating to domestic relations SB 288 : Increasing the penalty for the crime of child abuse causing death by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person to an indeterminate term of fifteen years to life

: Increasing the penalty for the crime of child abuse causing death by a parent, guardian, custodian or other person to an indeterminate term of fifteen years to life SB 76 : Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act

: Creating WV Second Chance for Employment Act SB 69: Creating Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights

2:30 p.m.: Transportation & Infrastructure (208W)

SB 414 : Creating Division of Multimodal Transportation

: Creating Division of Multimodal Transportation SB 417 : Removing financial limitations on number of design-build projects undertaken by the DOH

: Removing financial limitations on number of design-build projects undertaken by the DOH SB 482: Relating generally to WV Parkways Authority

TBA: Finance (451M)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

Friday, March 17, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING – For Passage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2546<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2546&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2555<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2555&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to tax credits for apprenticeship training in construction trades

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2586<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2586&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to required minimum distribution of retirement benefits of plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2676<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2676&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Transferring the Security office under the Division of Culture and History to the Division of Protective Services

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2739<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2739&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to supplemental Medicaid provider reimbursement

* H. B. 2766<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2766&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a new special revenue fund, designated the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2811<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2811&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the definition of above ground storage tanks

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2839<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2839&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Updating the procedures for legislative review of departments and licensing boards

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2852<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2852&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the preparation of a comprehensive annual financial report

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2868<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2868&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to Uniform Unclaimed Property Act

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 302<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=302&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Division of Human Services

* H. B. 2833<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2833&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Specifying the contents and categories of information for inclusion in annual reports

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2898<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2898&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to request and obtain criminal background checks of employees of the Legislature

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2916<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2916&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing certain first responders to carry firearms

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2402<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2402&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to abandoned antique vehicles

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2471<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2471&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to insurance coverage for breast cancer screening

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2637<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2637&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to employment of retired teachers and prospective employable professional personnel in areas of critical need and shortage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2702<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2702&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to excused absences for personal illness from school

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2738<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2738&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Providing flexibility in the transfer process of school personnel

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2767<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2767&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the Secretary of State to transmit electronic versions of undeliverable mail to the circuit clerks

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2797<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2797&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Codifying statutory immunity for government agencies and officials from actions of third-parties using documents or records

* H. B. 2798<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2798&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2828<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2828&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Changing the number of strikes in jury selection in felony cases

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3030<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3030&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to appeals as a matter of right in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

Public Hearing: – Committee on the Judiciary – 8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

* H. B. 3093<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3093&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing Broadband Enhancement and Expansion Policies.

Committee Schedule:

Committee on the Judiciary – Immediately Following Public Hearing – Room 410M

* HB 3093<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3093&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Establishing Broadband Enhancement and Expansion Policies

* HB 2180<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2180&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Authorizing the issuance of special “In God We Trust” motor vehicle registration plates

* HB 2857<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2857&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> West Virginia Safer Workplaces Act

* HB 3064<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3064&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Allowing vehicles of a size and weight exceeding certain specifications to operate over specified routes

* HB 2808<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2808&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> The West Virginia Assisted Outpatient Treatment Act

* HB 3062<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3062&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> The state Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

* HB 3009<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3009&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to access by the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to the Controlled Substances Monitoring Program database

* HB 2986<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2986&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Relating to involuntary custody of nonresidents for a mental hygiene examination

* HB 2498<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2498&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> Creating a rebuttable presumption that development of certain cancers by professional or volunteer firefighters arose out of the course of employment

** Break for 11 a.m. Floor Session **

Following Floor Session – Room 410M

* Continuation of bills from morning session

Committee on Political Subdivisions – 8:30 a.m. – Room 434M

* House Bill 2109<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2109&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the West Virginia Land Reuse Agency Authorization Act

* House Bill 2745<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2745&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Adding the examination of Advanced Care Technician

* House Bill 2755<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2755&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring a seller of real property satisfy upon closing any unpaid charges owed

* House Bill 2843<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2843&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting Class III and Class IV municipalities to be included in the West Virginia Tax Increment Act

* House Bill 2970<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2970&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to additional county excise taxes on the privilege of transferring real property

* House Bill 2971<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2971&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Granting the State Auditor the authority to audit the books and records of local economic development authorities

* House Bill 3096<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3096&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to operation and regulation of certain water and sewer utilities owned or operated by political subdivisions of the state

* House Bill 3073<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3073&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to public service districts and their boards

* House Bill 2914<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2914&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to powers and duties of the Commissioner of Public Health

Committee on Government Organization – 9 a.m. – Room 215E

* HB 3013<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3013&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring an inspection or inspections of any building prior to purchase or major renovation by the state. (2nd reference to Finance)

* HB 2820<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2820&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Abolishing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner. (FIN)

* HB 2519<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2519&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Medicaid program compact.

* HB 3000<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3000&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing a State Ombudsman position. (JUD)

* Originating Bill, relating to transferring administration of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund to the Department of Health and Human Resources. (FIN)

Committee on Education – 9:30 a.m. – Room 434M

* K-12 Issues Subcommittee Report

* HB 2846<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2846&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Including high school students participating in a competency based pharmacy technician education and training program as persons qualifying to be a pharmacy technician trainee

* HJR 24<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Bill_Status.cfm>, Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the State of West Virginia relating to education, and providing for the election of members of the State Board of Education

* HCR 66<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/Bill_Status.cfm>, Sustainability of the state’s current system of higher education

* HB 3061<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3061&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Encouraging mastery-based education through the Innovation In Schools program

* HB 3089<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3089&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the adoption of instructional resources for use in the public schools

Committee on Finance – 9:30 a.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 2774<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2774&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Defining special aircraft property.

* H. B. 2475<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2475&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing the Tax Commissioner to collect tax, interest and penalties due and owing from payments to vendors and contractors from the Auditor and other state, county, district or municipal officers and agents.

* H. B. 2366<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2366&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to selling Jackie Withrow Hospital.

* H. B. 2004<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2004&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Creating and maintaining a centralized state vehicle inventory system.

2:00 p.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 2524<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2524&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Improving the focus on school-level continuous improvement processes.

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 306<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=306&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Supplemental appropriation of federal funds from Treasury to Workforce West Virginia.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Roads & Transportation – 1 p.m. – Room 215E

* Com. Sub. for Senate Bill 173<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=173&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating generally to autocycles

* House Bill 2721<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2721&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Removing the cost limitation on projects completed by the Division of Highways

* House Bill 2722<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2722&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Eliminating the financial limitations on utilizing the design-build program for highway construction