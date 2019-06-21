WVWC announces winner of West Virginia Scholar program

By Amanda Hayes, The Inter-Mountain in Elkins, W.Va.

The Inter-Mountain photo by Amanda Hayes Left to right, are second runner-up Garrett Davis, Wesleyan Scholar winner Megan Meyer and first runner-up Sofia Triplett. The students were announced at a luncheon earlier this week in Buckhannon.



BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One of the largest applicant pools for the West Virginia Scholar program in its 12-year history about 100 applicants led to some tough competition for a full tuition and room and board scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

At a luncheon Wednesday, Megan Meyer of Martinsburg and a rising senior of Hedgesville High School learned she was the winner out of 10 finalists.

“I really didn’t come in here thinking that I would win this amazing scholarship so I am just unbelievably happy right now,” she said minutes after learning of her win. …

