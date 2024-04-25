Ground broken on state’s newest RV campground in Monongalia County

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and other officials broke ground on the state’s newest RV campground and resort at Mylan Park. The RV Park is an $11 million state-of-the-art campground that will feature 169 RV sites, cabins, a clubhouse, and other camping amenities.

This project sits on a former mining site and received $3.75 million through the DEP’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program.

“I’m so excited for everything happening here in Morgantown at Mylan Park,” Gov. Justice said. “Everyone here is committed to bettering their community and our great state by providing world-class recreational opportunities. This campground project is a shining example of a public-private partnership that has excelled beyond belief. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Through public-private partnerships, Mylan Park has grown into a nationally acclaimed facility. Once a small athletic conference, Mylan Park now offers 14 different indoor and outdoor facilities comprising over 60 acres of athletic field space and more than 180,000 sq. ft. of indoor sport, recreation, and event venues. The Park’s world-class facilities attract groups nationwide to the greater Morgantown area. Total investment at Mylan Park will exceed $150 million after all current projects are completed.

“Mylan Park is excited about the new KOA Campground which is our newest opportunity to serve our local community and the tourism community,” Gov. Justice said.

The Mountaineer Country region has seen tremendous in recent years and is well positioned to continue seeing future growth, thanks to investments like the one celebrated today. Regional data alone recorded $373.75 million in traveler spending last year, seeing a growth rate of 24% and supporting over 5,000 jobs, which translates to an 11% share of the region’s total employment.

“I am so appreciative of the Governor’s unwavering support for West Virginia’s tourism industry,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Under his leadership, businesses and community organizations like Mylan Park have been able to grow and develop new amenities for residents and visitors. With the unbelievable investments we’ve made in West Virginia’s tourism infrastructure in recent years, we’re well poised for continued growth for many years to come.”

”Through our AMLER program, and with guidance and support from Governor Justice and his Administration, we’ve been able to transform abandoned mine lands into valuable community assets like Mylan Park, all across our state,” WVDEP Secretary Harold Ward said. “This investment not only revitalizes our land, but fulfills the overall vision of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act by providing sustainable future use of our mined lands, while bolstering economic growth and recreational opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for all West Virginians.”

About Mylan Park

Over the past 20 years, Mylan Park has grown from four baseball and softball fields into full-service sports, recreation, wellness, and events complex spanning 400 beautiful acres. Mylan Park is also proud to be home to a variety of social, training, and educational organizations operating within the park footprint and serving the greater Morgantown community daily through their non-profit and service-oriented missions.

Today Mylan Park is recognized as one of West Virginia’s most dynamic venues for users and events of all walks. Owned and operated by the non-profit 501c3 Mylan Park Foundation, Mylan Park now offers 14 indoor and outdoor facilities comprising over 60 acres of athletic field space and more than 180,000 sq. ft. of indoor sport, recreation, and event venues. Each unique component of the park ensures that there is something for everyone and that Mylan Park is truly a place the entire community can enjoy.

In recent years, the state has awarded the Mylan Park Foundation a $3.75 million grant from the AMLER program and a $3.5 million grant from the West Virginia Water Development Authority. The AMLER grant is supporting the development of Mylan Park’s new RV campground, and the Water Development Authority’s funds have been used to returf the park’s ballfields, upgrade the ballfield facility, and install pickleball courts––all of which are projects that have been now completed.