WVU’s Pandemic-Proof Artist showcases pandemic-inspired art

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The phrase “the show must go on” has never been so important and simultaneously challenging. In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts, in a joint effort with WVU Career Services and the Reed College of Media, will present the Pandemic-Proof Artist Series.

To see the series lineup, visit https://ccarts.wvu.edu/pandemic-proof-artist-series

Pandemic-Proof Artist Series begins Wednesday (Sept. 16). The event consists of webinars and workshops by four guest artists, performers and other creatives who have stayed inspired during the pandemic.

Pandemic-Proof Artist Series speakers: (Top Left: Angela Harris, Top Right: Adam DeGraff, Bottom Left:Jad Abrumrad, Bottom Right: Jennifer Allen) (WVU Graphic)

Guests will share their experiences with students and the public, providing tips about how those in creative professions can set themselves up to be “pandemic-proof” and have resilient business practices during a shut-down of normal activities.

Each guest will present a public webinar and host a Q&A session with current WVU students in related areas of study. Pre-registration is required for each event.

Jad Abumrad, Creator and Host of Radiolab open the series on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

The public webinar is 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jad Abumrad will present “Gut Churn,” A multi-media presentation that probes the role of uncertainty, fear and other negative emotions in the creative process.

Jad Abumrad did most of his growing up in Tennessee, before studying creative writing and music composition at Oberlin College in Ohio. Following graduation, Abumrad wrote music for films, and reported and produced documentaries for a variety of local and national public radio programs.

In 2002, Abumrad began tinkering with an idea for a new kind of radio program, an open-ended radio “laboratory.” Radiolab has since evolved into one of public radio’s most popular programs. Abumrad hosts the program and also serves as its lead producer.

To register, visit https://wvu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xskNx0hFTSaS0j97MBC3jg

Mikylah Myers, assistant dean of Student Artistic Achievement, said, “As we teach the next generation of creative artists at WVU, we want to equip them with the skills and tenacity to be able to make their art even under the most difficult circumstances. These four artists will be talking about the tools and perseverance they have used to stay “pandemic-proof.”

“Art, music, theatre, and dance – our humanity is expressed through these mediums. We all miss live performances and experiencing art together. We all have that “I can’t wait to…” list. The person we want to hug, the restaurant where we want to dine, and the performance we want to go to with friends. All these things will be back soon, and the arts will continue to flourish with even more vibrancy, with new innovations created by artists and performers during this pandemic, ” Myers said.