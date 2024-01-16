WVUP Health & Wellness Center welcomes Nurse Practitioner Mary Treadway

West Virginia Press Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Coplin Health Systems welcomed family nurse practitioner Mary Treadway to the Coplin Health Systems team. Treadway brings over 15 years of experience in providing quality healthcare services to patients of all ages.

“I am excited to join the talented team of primary care providers at Coplin Health Systems,” Treadway said. “I look forward to educating my patients about the importance of preventative services and chronic disease management. I am especially passionate about the prevention and management of diabetes.”

Treadway received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Virginia University at Parkersburg in December 2009 and earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, WV in May 2015. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Prior to joining Coplin Health Systems, Treadway worked eight years for West Virginia University Medicine in Parkersburg as an inpatient diabetes educator and an outcomes specialist.

Treadway’s experience as a diabetes educator has made her passionate about chronic diseases, like diabetes. She believes diabetes can be a silent disease, but staying on top of it makes all the difference. As a nurse practitioner, she works hard to manage diabetes and other chronic illnesses, helping her patients live healthier, fuller lives.

“My passion is taking care of people and treating every patient as though they are a member of my family,” Treadway says. “Chronic diseases like diabetes aren’t just a high-sugar problem; it’s a silent threat to overall health. Nurse practitioners, like me, stand as partners in this battle, guiding patients with personalized care plans, education, and support to keep diabetes in check and empower healthier lifestyles.”

Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin Health Systems, said Mary’s wealth of knowledge, energy, and compassion for the well-being and education of her patients will benefit the community’s overall health. “Mary exemplifies the mission and values of Coplin Health Systems and will be a blessing to the communities we serve,” says Dudley.

Dr. Darrin E. Nichols, Chief Medical Officer of Coplin Health Systems, added, “Mary brings so many patient-focused skills to our team from her variety of training and certifications, but it’s her dedication to educating patients about chronic disease and the importance of preventative medicine that will allow her to empower her patients.”

Treadway is now seeing patients at the Coplin Health Systems, Camden Avenue, Parkersburg Family Care location. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304.917.3733 or visit CoplinHealth.com.

About Coplin Health Systems

In 1978, Wirt County Health Services Association (d.b.a. Coplin Health Systems) was established as a non-profit healthcare organization. Since then, Coplin Health Systems has expanded to 15 different service centers located in Wirt County, Jackson County, and Wood County in West Virginia and Meigs County in Ohio. This expansion includes five brick-and-mortar school-based clinics and a mobile health unit. Additionally, Coplin serves eight schools in Wood County and 13 schools in Jackson County, totaling 28 schools across the four counties. Coplin’s healthcare providers offer a comprehensive range of services for the entire family. Specializing in primary care, dental services, and behavioral health, Coplin Health Systems ensures access to care regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. For more information about Coplin Health Systems, visit CoplinHealth.com.