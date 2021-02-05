By Gabriella Brown, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU freshman criminology student Frannie Kitzmiller has made history as West Virginia’s first female to earn the rank of Eagle Scout through Boy Scouts of America.

“One of the reasons I wanted to become an Eagle Scout is to set a goal for the younger girls,” Kitzmiller said. “It is achievable to become an Eagle Scout.”

Women were not able to join the Boy Scouts of America program up until 2019. However, women have been part of scouting for decades through co-ed programs such as Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts.

Kitzmiller said she eagerly joined Troop 65G as soon as females were permitted to join Boy Scouts of America and had her sights set on Eagle Scout early on.

Several ranks within Boy Scouts must be achieved before a member can attempt to become an Eagle Scout. Ranks can take up to six months to achieve…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/02/04/wvu-student-makes-history-as-first-wv-female-eagle-scout/