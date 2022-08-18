By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU has received a $1 million federal grant to continue its Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP), to bring opioid prevention, treatment and recovery resources to 10 rural counties.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito jointly announced the grant Wednesday, along with a $1 million RCORP grant to Boone Memorial Hospital, both from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS explains that RCORP is a multi-year initiative by the Health Resources and Services Administration aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, in rural communities at the highest risk.

WVU’s Institute for Community and Rural Health spearheads the project…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/08/17/wvu-receives-1m-federal-grant-to-continue-expand-rural-communities-opioid-response-program/