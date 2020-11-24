WVU men’s basketball team opens season Wednesday

Game set for 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN; Preview WVU 2020-21 basketball program here

UPDATED: WV Press Report

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 15-ranked West Virginia University men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season against South Dakota State in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. ET in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The game will be televised by ESPN2.



Last season, the Jackrabbits posted a 22-10 overall record with a 13-3 mark in the Summit League. The two teams will meet for the first time in school history.



West Virginia will face Utah State or Wichita State on Thursday at either 2:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Dec. 2, has been postponed due to the Penguins pausing team activities related to COVID-19. The two schools are hoping to reschedule the game with a mutually agreeable date in December. More information will be released as it becomes available.

In advance of the season-opener, the Mountaineers have released the 2020-21 Basketball Guide.

The 30-plus page guide is viewable by clicking on the cover image below.