WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals announces plans to offer pediatric services

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Patients in the Charleston area and southern West Virginia will soon have expanded and more convenient access to advanced pediatric care. WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals announced plans today for the opening of an inpatient pediatric unit located at Thomas Memorial Hospital and the welcoming of two renowned pediatric physicians: Youmna Mousattat, M.D., lead hospitalist for pediatric inpatient services, and Jack Stines, M.D., pediatric cardiologist.



The inpatient pediatric unit, which will open later this year, will be a partner and extension of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, home to the state’s largest and most experienced group of pediatric specialists and, as part of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, the only organization in West Virginia named a Magnet® hospital for nursing excellence, the highest honor available for nursing care. This year, WVU Medicine Children’s received its third-consecutive title as the top children’s hospital in West Virginia, according to U.S News & World Report, which also awarded national rankings to WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery programs in its 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals.



“The goal of WVU Medicine Children’s is to provide the best possible care to any child who needs it, and we are thrilled to be able to provide that specialty care to families in their home communities and to welcome these outstanding physicians to the WVU Medicine family,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said.



Since becoming a member of WVU Medicine, Thomas Hospitals has experienced unprecedented growth and continues to serve a record number of patients and welcome a record number of new team members.



“Providing pediatric services is another example of our shared commitment with WVU Medicine to increase access to specialty care for all patients in southern West Virginia,” Greg Rosencrance, M.D., president and CEO of Thomas Hospitals, said. “This is an important step as we transform Thomas Hospitals into a destination to receive advanced healthcare, and we are proud to be able to serve the youngest of patients.”



Dr. Mousattat currently serves as an assistant professor of pediatrics at the WVU School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. In her academic work, Mousattat provides didactic teaching and clinical supervision for medical students and residents. She has been recognized for her research work and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications, as well as local and national presentations.



Board certified in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics, Mousattat is a graduate of the University of Aleppo in Syria and completed her pediatric residency at the WVU School of Medicine.



Dr. Stines will be coming to the WVU Medicine Children’s faculty next month from Marshall University, where he serves as a member of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology and an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.



He received his medical degree and completed his Pediatric residency at Marshall and continued his training with a three-year fellowship in Pediatric Cardiology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Stines is board certified in pediatrics and cardiology and is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Society of Echocardiography. His research activities focus on echocardiography in single ventricle patients.



Dr. Stine’s clinical practice at Thomas Hospitals will be on its main campus in Suite 302 of the Medical Office Building.





