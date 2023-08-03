WVU Institute of Technology cuts ribbon on Rahall Congressional Archives House at campus in Beckley

Former West Virginia Congressman Nick Joe Rahall II represented West Virginia’s Third Congressional District from 1977 to 2015

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Congressman Nick Joe Rahall II represented West Virginia’s Third Congressional District from 1977 to 2015.

Nick Joe Rahall II

Now state residents can follow his career by visiting the Rahall Congressional Archives House on the WVU Institute of Technology campus in Beckley. School and state officials cut the ribbon on the facility this week.

The event was highlighted by comments from Rahall. Joining the guest of honor were the following:

Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Dr. E. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University

Karen Diaz, dean, West Virginia University Libraries

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, West Virginia District 1

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice, 36th Governor of West Virginia

U.S. Senator Manchin issued the following statement:

“As we open the Rahall Congressional Archives, we are now fully recognizing and celebrating all the hard work Congressman Nick Rahall did for West Virginia and our country. Having served for 19 consecutive terms, he remains the youngest elected and longest-serving member in the history of the United States House of Representatives. From strengthening our transportation system to laying down the foundation for the New River Gorge’s designation as a national park, Congressman Rahall always fought for the people he so proudly represented. After his dedicated years of service to the Mountain State, it is wonderful to see Congressman Rahall’s legacy forever memorialized so his work can inspire future generations of leaders.”

In 2015, Congressman Rahall donated the bulk of his archives documenting his career in the U.S. House of Representatives to WVU Libraries’ West Virginia and Regional History Center in Morgantown.

The Rahall Congressional Archives House was established on the campus of WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley to display photographs, memorabilia, and selected documents illustrating a lifetime of public service. To learn more about the Rahall archives visit https://rahall.lib.wvu.edu.

Rahall represented West Virginia’s Third Congressional District from 1977 to 2015. Born May 20, 1949, in Beckley, he first won election to the House of Representatives in 1976. When Rahall entered Congress in 1977, he was its youngest member. His 38 years in the U.S. House of Representatives is longer than any other West Virginian who has served in that body.

Rahall served the people of West Virginia for nearly forty years. He began his political service in the early 1970s working in the cloak room of the U.S. Senate; as a staff member in the Senate Office of the Majority Whip Robert C. Byrd from 1971-1974; and as a delegate to the Democratic National Conventions in 1972 and 1976.

He was elected as a Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976 to represent West Virginia’s Fourth District (later Third District) and was re-elected for nineteen terms, serving from January 3, 1977-January 2, 2015.

The opportunity for Rahall in 1976 opened when incumbent Congressman Ken Hechler decided to run in the primary for the Democratic nomination for governor, a bid he lost to Jay Rockefeller. Hechler then ran as a write-in candidate to retain his House seat, but Rahall spent more than $100,000 to defeat him in the November general election.

Hechler again tried to reclaim his seat two years later, opposing Rahall in the 1978 primary. But Rahall gathered important endorsements from such leading Democrats as Robert C. Byrd and House Speaker Tip O’Neill and spent considerably more than Hechler. Rahall won with 56 percent of the vote. Hechler challenged Rahall once more in 1990, but Rahall again held on. He turned back a general-election challenge that fall from Republican Marianne Brewster, who came within four percentage points of defeating him.

In 2010, he faced opposition from former Supreme Court Justice Elliot “Spike” Maynard, who tried to depict Rahall as an opponent of surface mining. Rahall defeated Maynard in the general election on November 2, 2010. He was reelected again on November 6, 2012, claiming his 19th term in Congress.

The main issues Rahall concentrated on during his service were transportation, infrastructure, energy, and the environment. Beginning in 2011, he served as the top Democrat on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Previously, Rahall served for 34 years on the Committee on Natural Resources and its chairman for four years beginning in 2007. As one of the key architects of the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century, he established the Rahall Transportation Institute, located in the Third District at Marshall University.

Rahall looked to tourism to diversify his district’s economy, which historically had depended heavily upon natural resource extraction. In 1978, he authored legislation establishing what would become the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. A decade later he helped enact legislation creating the Gauley River National Recreation Area and the Bluestone National River. Rahall legislation also established the National Coal Heritage Area, comprising most of the counties of the Third District.

As the representative of a district with a long history of coal mining, Rahall was a leader in Congress on mining issues, chairing the House Subcommittee on Mining and Natural Resources from 1985 until 1993. One of his pet causes was a long struggle to reform the Mining Law of 1872. Rahall was the chief sponsor in the House of the 1992 Coal Act, working with Senators Rockefeller, Byrd, and others to secure the benefits of miners under union health care plans. In 2006, he secured funding for the Mine Safety Technology Consortium in Montgomery.

Congressman Rahall springs from the sizable Lebanese community in southern West Virginia. His immigrant grandfather established a prosperous business family, beginning as an itinerant coalfields peddler early in the 20th century. Rahall worked in family businesses before beginning his service in Congress. He is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley and, in 1971, of Duke University. Rahall also did graduate work at George Washington University in 1972.

Congressman Rahall has three children, Nick Joe III, Rebecca, and Suzanne, from his first marriage. Rahall remarried in 2004, to Melinda Ross.

Note: The Rahall biography is the WVU Tech website and by Jim Wallace from the West Virginia Encyclopedia