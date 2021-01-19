WVU Extension to host Gardening 101 webinar series

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The WVU Extension has been there for years for gardeners with questions, offering the Gardening 101 lecture series for tips and ideas when it comes to those beloved plants.

With COVID-19 guidelines still preventing sizeable gatherings, the series has moved to webinars this year, allowing for additional topics to be added and participants to sign up for the lectures in which they are most interested.

Emily Morrow, the agriculture and natural resource agent at the Jefferson County Extension, said that the webinar platform allowed for those extra topics to be added, ones that would normally mean the series stretches on too long.

“Otherwise, people would be sitting there for hours,” she said…

