WVU Academic Media Day is Monday, April 1

The session, to be held at the Erickson Alumni Center, will focus on the variety of ways a changing climate is having an impact.

Engineers, hydrologists, dendrologists, and others from across the university will present their work on climate change’s effect on water, forests, public health and other areas.

The West Virginia Press Association encourages all state media to attend the Academic Media Day events, to follow WVUToday and to use the “WVU Experts” as a resource for articles.

Fred King, WVU’s vice president for research, will be the keynote speaker, discussing what it means to be an R1 research university, the highest possible ranking, and what it takes to maintain that status.

This note from John A. Bolt, Senior Executive Director, University Relations/Communications, West Virginia University:

” One of the most popular features of Academic Media Days is that we schedule extended breaks every couple of speakers to provide reporters time for one-on-one interviews with the researchers, either to flesh out their remarks or just make connections for future stories.

Naturally, it’s all on the record. I can guarantee that you’ll come away with more than one story, as well as contacts that will help as you cover this important topic in the future.

We’ll get started at 10 a.m. in the Erickson Alumni Center and wrap up by 4:10 p.m. Lunch is provided. There is no cost to attend, although we do ask you to RSVP at this link so that we can have an accurate count for lunch.”

