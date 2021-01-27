The Herald-Dispatch

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The spring season of the West Virginia State University Economic Development Center’s (WVSU EDC) Creators Program includes a pair of talks targeting writers, storytellers and photographers.

“We are pleased to continue offering our Creators Program workshops for media and the arts, now in a fully virtual setting,” said Tiffany Ellis-Williams, director of the WVSU EDC.

“In the upcoming workshops, the WVSU EDC would like to foster a creative environment that not only teaches storytelling and photography but spurs an entrepreneurial spirit among participants to tell the story of their communities, business and culture.”

The full schedule of upcoming sessions is as follows.

Preserving Oral Histories: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Presented by Stan Bumgardner.

Now that you’ve interviewed someone, what’s next? How can you take your interview and translate it into something you can share with family members or maybe even turn it into a magazine article?

This session offers tips on how to transcribe your oral history and compose a more readable document that other family members and friends will cherish…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/wvsu-creators-program-offers-workshops-for-writers-photographers/article_77f1c034-f0c3-59d4-b4c3-db0103b53888.html