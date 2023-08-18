West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine helps Beckley clinic aid patients in opioid recovery through acupuncture technique

WV Press Release Sharing

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Patients in recovery from opioid use disorder have an additional

treatment option at a Beckley, W.Va., clinic, as a result of training provided at the West

Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).

The school’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) is sponsoring the use of the

National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA) protocol at Revive Healthcare,

a medication-assisted treatment clinic based at Beckley Area Medical Clinic.

The NADA protocol is a form of acupuncture in which small needles are placed into five

pressure points on the exterior of the ear. The technique is used alongside other

treatments to reduce cravings for opioids and minimize withdrawal symptoms. It can

also be beneficial in easing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and improving

sleep, among other uses.

Samantha Lidel, a behavioral health therapist with Revive Healthcare, received training

in administering the NADA protocol in 2019 during an educational session at WVSOM.

She was subsequently certified by the national organization and the West Virginia Board

of Acupuncture. Lidel said that since she began offering the NADA protocol in May,

patients in recovery have shown increased compliance with attendance and treatment.

Samantha Lidel, a behavioral health therapist at the clinic, practices the NADA protocol as part of her certification process. WVSOM courtsey photo.

“Historically, many of our patients just come in when it’s convenient for them,” she said.

“But since I’ve been offering NADA, I’ve seen that more of them are showing up for

appointments, and they’re noticing the benefits. Some of them are having fewer drug

cravings or have cut back on smoking cigarettes, and they’re having less anxiety, less

stress, less depression. Auricular acupuncture is helping our patients make real progress

in their recovery.”

Lidel has provided the protocol to 285 patients from nine West Virginia counties as of

mid-August. She pointed out that it’s vital for behavioral health professionals to have a

variety of methods to choose from in helping patients battle opioid use disorder.

“West Virginia has been one of the states hardest hit by the opioid

epidemic, and we need deployable solutions to help our population,” Lidel

said. “My goal is to offer a technique that people may have never thought

about for individuals where medication is not enough. It’s just an extra tool to use.”

She emphasized that the use of the NADA protocol is voluntary on behalf of patients

and that it’s performed in conjunction with talk therapy.

“Some patients use NADA in every appointment because it makes them feel relaxed and

calm. Some people struggle with talking about past trauma or relapse — they can be

hard subjects — and the acupuncture relaxes them enough to feel comfortable to open

up about these issues,” Lidel said.

Auricular therapies have existed for thousands of years. In modern times, clinical trials

dating to 1958 have shown the effectiveness of auricular acupuncture. The NADA

protocol was developed in the 1970s, and currently more than 25,000 people have been

trained in the technique worldwide, according to the National Acupuncture

Detoxification Association.

WVSOM is sponsoring the use of the protocol using funds from the State Opioid

Response Grant through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’

Bureau for Behavioral Health. Jenna Hinkle, director of education for WVSOM’s CRCH,

coordinates the grant for the school and said she is pleased that the response to the

treatment has been positive.

“Samantha’s work has been extremely well received, and participants are loving it.

Some of them are actually calling in and wanting to come more often,” Hinkle said.

She said she ultimately would like to see the protocol used beyond therapeutic settings,

allowing it to benefit as many people as possible.

“Our goal remains to continue establishing partnerships and locations to offer this

protocol to the recovery community,” Hinkle said. “We would love to have the same

thing offered in a community setting so that anybody recovering from opioid use

disorder can receive this treatment even if they’re not patients at a specific clinic.”

Deborah Schmidt, D.O., a WVSOM faculty member who helped bring NADA protocol

training to southern West Virginia and who oversaw the session in which Lidel was

trained, praised Lidel’s incorporation of the technique into patients’ treatments.

“I’m thrilled that Samantha has been able to put the training provided to her through

the State Opioid Response Grant to good use in augmenting the care her patients

receive. Hopefully, other frontline workers in recovery programs will be trained in this simple yet effective protocol so that we can help patients handle the stress of their daily lives during recovery. Everyone could use some stress reduction,” Schmidt said.

— WVSOM is a national leader in educating osteopathic physicians for primary care

medicine in rural areas. Visit WVSOM online at www.wvsom.edu.