WVPA Foundation Internship and Scholarship applications now open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation is accepting applications from students for 2024 paid Summer Internships at West Virginia newspapers and 2024 college scholarships.

The programs are open to students in fields such as journalism, business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.

If awarded, there will be an undetermined number of $3,000 paid internships. The WVPAF also assists with unpaid internships at newspapers across West Virginia.

If scholarships are awarded, the WVPAF provides college scholarships up to $1,000.

The two awards are often combined for a $4,000 total package.

The interns and hosting newspapers are determined and matched by interest, location and an approved work plan.

Newspapers interested in hosting an intern should contact WVPA Executive Director Betsy Miles at [email protected].

Foundation President Ed Given, publisher of the Braxton Democrat, said, “The West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s mission of improving the quality and future of West Virginia newspapers and the communities they serve in West Virginia is more than just rhetoric: The industry puts its money back into the communities.”

In 2023, one West Virginia student was awarded an internship/scholarship package totaling $4,000, and in 2022, four students were awarded internship/scholarship packages.

The application deadline is Dec. 31, 2023. Awards will be announced by March 1, 2024.

Applications are on the WVPA website: https://wvpress.org/foundation/scholarships/

Open the application and download, then electronically complete the form and email to [email protected].

For additional information or to have the applications mailed, email or call Executive Director Betsy Miles at [email protected], 304-342-1011 or write to: WV Press Association Foundation, 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.